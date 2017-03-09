Conservative senator to House GOP: ‘Start over’ on health care

[Cotton] drew swift attention Thursday morning when he tweeted that the House should “start over” in its process. “House health-care bill can’t pass Senate [without] major changes. To my friends in House: pause, start over. Get it right, don’t get it fast,” Cotton wrote from his political account.



“GOP shouldn’t act like Dems did in O’care. No excuse to release bill Mon night, start voting Wed. With no budget estimate!” he continued. “What matters in long run is better, more affordable health care for Americans, NOT House leaders’ arbitrary legislative calendar.”