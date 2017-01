Congressional GOP has a (health care) bridge it wants to sell you

Senate Republicans did not vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act overnight, but they did take the first important step down that road. If you’re wondering what’s at the end of that road, you’re not alone.Following the so-called “vote-a-rama,” in which senators considered a series of amendments in rapid secession, the chamber voted 51 to 48* in support of something called a budget resolution. How does this affect “Obamacare”? Substantively, it doesn’t. Last night’s vote was largely about process : the Senate got the ball rolling on giving itself the ability to use reconciliation to repeal key parts of the ACA with 50 votes instead of 60.The bill now heads to the Republican-led House, which will almost certainly approve it tomorrow. Because it’s a legislative blueprint, the bill does not go to the White House for a signature. (This is effectively an outline Congress is creating for itself.)Of course, for the GOP, this was the easy part. The party still has no health care blueprint, despite seven years of effort, and Republicans remain divided over their legislative strategy. In an instantly memorable line, Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) said overnight, ”We’re loading a gun here. I want to know where it’s pointed before we start the process.”But at least for now, most Republicans are content to worry about where the bullet will end up later