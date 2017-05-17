Comey memo may prove to be a smoking gun for Trump

Mike Schmidt, reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about his scoop that James Comey’s notes from a meeting with Donald Trump include a description of Trump asking Comey to end the investigation into disgraced Trump NSA Mike Flynn.

President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.



“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo.