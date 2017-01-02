Claims about ‘food-stamp fraud’ completely fall apart

Fox News has retracted a Tuesday story that claimed “an all-time high” for food stamp fraud. “We reported that back in 2016 $70 [billion] were wasted on food stamp fraud,” Fox News contributor Abby Huntsman said on Friday’s “Fox and Friends.”



“That was actually incorrect. The latest information from 2009 to 2011 shows the fraud at 1.3 percent, which is approximately $853 million for each of those three years. Nationally food stamp trafficking is on the decline. So sorry about that mistake.”