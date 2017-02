On civility, GOP picks the wrong messengers for the right message

The incident ended up generating some renewed interest in political civility, with Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah)



It was, however, literally last week when Hatch called his Democratic Senate colleagues “



So much for treating people with “respect.”



A day later, the Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza During the debate over Jeff Sessions’ attorney general nomination, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tried to read a letter from the late Coretta Scott King, only to get shut down by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said the letter was, in effect, too mean to be read on the Senate floor.The incident ended up generating some renewed interest in political civility, with Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) arguing , for example, “We have to treat each other with respect or this place is going to devolve into a jungle.” The Utah Republican added that Jeff Sessions’ Senate critics “ought to be ashamed” of their harsh rhetoric towards a colleague, reminding Democrats to “think of his wife.”It was, however, literally last week when Hatch called his Democratic Senate colleagues “ idiots .” Hatch is also on record describing progressives as “ dumbass liberals .”So much for treating people with “respect.”A day later, the Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza celebrated floor remarks from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who also used the Warren/McConnell dispute as a springboard to talk about political civility.

Rubio’s speech was a plea for civility in the Senate, a warning that if civilized debate dies in the Senate, it will die in the broader society too. It’s an important address — and one well worth spending eight minutes of your life listening to.



“We are becoming a society incapable of having debate anymore…. We are reaching a point in this republic where we are not going to be able to solve the simplest of issues because everyone is putting themselves in a corner where everyone hates everybody.



“What’s at stake here tonight … is not simply some rule but the ability of the most important nation on earth to debate in a productive and respectful way the pressing issues before it.”