China is eager to capitalize on Trump’s early missteps

“The U.S. trade tensions with Mexico are putting the Mexican government on overdrive trying to find new export markets,” said Sean Miner, fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, who noted that 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the U.S. “Recently, China and Mexico have become closer. Clearly this is a consequence of the rising tensions.” […]



Fearing that trade with the U.S. may be restricted by policies implemented by the Trump administration, Mexico has been looking to lessen its economic dependence on its big neighbor to the north. Chinese and Mexican officials met on Dec. 12, pledging to deepen ties between the two countries.