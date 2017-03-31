Chaffetz explains his indifference towards Trump’s alleged corruption

On a recent afternoon in his Capitol Hill office, I read through a litany of headlines detailing potential entanglements between President Trump’s business and his administration with the congressman. As he listened, Chaffetz leaned back in his chair – jacket off, an ankle resting casually on one knee…. I asked Chaffetz if he was concerned about Trump reaping financial rewards from his presidency, but he just shrugged.



“He’s already rich,” Chaffetz said. “He’s very rich. I don’t think that he ran for this office to line his pockets even more. I just don’t see it like that.”