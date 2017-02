Betsy DeVos hasn’t changed her mind about education

Her brief tenure thus far hasn’t been much smoother. DeVos has faced a variety of protests since taking over as the nation’s Education Secretary, and like much of the Trump administration, the Michigan Republican believes it’s best to dismiss her critics as being part of a conspiracy against her. “I don’t think most of those are spontaneous, genuine protests,”



At the same time, DeVos is also sticking to her far-right views on education policy, despite her position. Axios Betsy DeVos’ nomination to lead the Department of Education was one of the most contentious confirmation fights Americans have seen in a while, but despite bipartisan opposition, she was narrowly confirmed anyway – thanks to a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.Her brief tenure thus far hasn’t been much smoother. DeVos has faced a variety of protests since taking over as the nation’s Education Secretary, and like much of the Trump administration, the Michigan Republican believes it’s best to dismiss her critics as being part of a conspiracy against her. “I don’t think most of those are spontaneous, genuine protests,” DeVos told a conservative website last week. “I think they’re all being sponsored and very carefully planned.”She’s offered no proof other than her assumptions.At the same time, DeVos is also sticking to her far-right views on education policy, despite her position. Axios asked the megadonor/cabinet secretary last week if, in her ideal world, the federal government would have any a role in education. She replied

“It would be fine with me to have myself worked out of a job, but I’m not sure that – I’m not sure that there will be a champion movement in Congress to do that.”