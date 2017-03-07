Ben Carson has some unfortunate ideas about immigration, slavery

Newly appointed Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson offered few policy specifics during his first address to employees on Monday, a meandering speech marked by a startling comparison between slaves brought to the U.S. and immigrants.



Carson’s remarks on immigration recalled a Texas textbook referring to slaves as workers.



“There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships,” he said. “They too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”