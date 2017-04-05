Bannon removed from Trump’s National Security Council

President Donald Trump has removed Steve Bannon, his chief strategist, from the National Security Council, according to a filing in the federal registry. […]



A senior White House official told NBC News that the changes were not the result of any “power struggle” within the administration.



Bannon was put on the Principals’ Committee only as a check against then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the official said. Now that Flynn is gone, Bannon is no longer needed in that role, the official said.