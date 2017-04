Another Trump supporter blames him for inciting violence at rally

In February 2016, as part of his general embrace of violence as a campaign tool, Donald Trump offered some advice to supporters in Iowa. “[I]f you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of him, would you? Seriously, okay, just knock the hell,” he said . “I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees; I promise, I promise.”That “promise” is suddenly of growing importance.A month after Trump made the comments, the Republican campaigned in Kentucky, where he was interrupted by three protesters. Trump barked, “Get ‘em out of here!” from the stage, and some of his supporters quickly confronted and roughed up the detractors.The protesters are now suing both Trump and the Trump supporters who allegedly assaulted them, and a federal judge recently decided to allow the case to move forward. The protesters insist the president bears some responsibility for inciting violence, which isn’t protected by the First Amendment.But just as interesting is the fact that the other defendants appear to agree. Yesterday, we discussed Alvin Bamberger, who was seen on video shoving the protesters at the March 2016 rally, and whose attorney argued on Friday that the plaintiffs are largely correct about Trump’s culpability. In fact, Bamberger is not only blaming the president, he also expects Trump to pay damages if the case goes the plaintiff’s way.Yesterday, it happened again. Politico reported