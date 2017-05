In another embarrassment, Trump’s Army Secretary nominee quits

Team Trump didn’t thoroughly scrutinize Viola’s record in advance of nominating him, and officials weren’t fully aware of some conflict-of-interest controversies, so on a Friday afternoon in February, the president’s choice



Rachel Maddow reports on mounting criticism of Mark Green, Donald Trump's second try at picking an Army secretary, whose anti-LGBTQ views and peculiar understanding of evolution have come under fire.



At least, that was the idea. Green issued a written statement this afternoon – yes, another Friday afternoon announcement – withdrawing his nomination. During his presidential transition process, Donald Trump chose New York financier Vincent Viola to serve as his Secretary of the Army. That wasn’t a good idea.Team Trump didn’t thoroughly scrutinize Viola’s record in advance of nominating him, and officials weren’t fully aware of some conflict-of-interest controversies, so on a Friday afternoon in February, the president’s choice quietly withdrew from consideration.Two months later, it’s happened once again. Trump second choice to serve as Secretary of the Army was Mark Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, who was running for governor, but who instead decided to join the administration.At least, that was the idea. Green issued a written statement this afternoon – yes, another Friday afternoon announcement – withdrawing his nomination.

“I am honored that President Trump nominated me for this position. I appreciate his support and confidence in me, as well as that of Secretary Mattis and many others, and their desire to Make America Great Again by preparing our military to face the many challenges in the world for the safety and security of our nation.



“But to meet these challenges, there should be no distractions. And unfortunately due to false and misleading attacks against me, this nomination has become a distraction.”