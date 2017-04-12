Amid White House turmoil, Trump says of Bannon, 'I like Steve, but..."

In a brief exchange with the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin on Tuesday, Trump seemed to deliberately place Bannon at arm’s length, suggesting that his role as an adviser has been oversold and even appearing to threaten Bannon’s job.



Goodwin says he asked Trump if he still has confidence in Bannon, who is reportedly feuding with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. And Trump didn’t exactly disabuse Goodwin of the idea that Bannon is embattled. In fact, he did quite the opposite.