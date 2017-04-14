Aiming high, Trump hopes to eliminate world fears

“Well, I want to just start by saying hopefully they’re going to have to fear nothing, ultimately. Right now there is a fear, and there are problems – there are certainly problems. But ultimately, I hope that there won’t be a fear and there won’t be problems, and the world can get along. That would be the ideal situation.



“It’s crazy what’s going on – whether it’s the Middle East or you look at – no matter where the – Ukraine – you look at – whatever you look at, it’s got problems, so many problems. And ultimately, I believe that we are going to get rid of most of those problems, and there won’t be fear of anybody. That’s the way it should be.”