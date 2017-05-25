AG Jeff Sessions faces new disclosure questions in Russia scandal

Rachel Maddow reports the latest in a string of failures by Donald Trump staffers failing to disclose meetings with Russians, in this case Jeff Sessions leaving off his meetings from his security clearance form.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose meetings he had last year with Russian officials when he applied for his security clearance, the Justice Department told CNN Wednesday. Sessions, who met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at least two times last year, didn’t note those interactions on the form, which requires him to list “any contact” he or his family had with a “foreign government” or its “representatives” over the past seven years, officials said.

A legal expert who regularly assists officials in filling out the form disagrees with the Justice Department’s explanation, suggesting that Sessions should have disclosed the meetings.



“My interpretation is that a member of Congress would still have to reveal the appropriate foreign government contacts notwithstanding it was on official business,” said Mark Zaid, a Washington attorney who specializes in national security law.



Zaid added that in a similar circumstance he advised a member of Congress to list all foreign contacts – including those made during official US government business.