After condemning ‘permanent campaign,’ Team Trump gears up for 2020

This Associated Press report came a day after Politico reported that Trump will keep his campaign headquarters open indefinitely – a move intended to position him “to begin running for reelection in 2020” – with a staff of “around 10 people.”In other words, a week before Trump is even inaugurated, he’s already assigned a campaign team for an election that’s 45 months away. There is no modern precedent for anything like this: every recent president folded up the campaign tent after winning a first term.Team Trump, however, the one that’s offended by the prospect of “the permanent campaign,” has other ideas.At the same time, of course, Trump isn’t quite done focusing on the election that’s already done. Just this morning, a week out from his Inauguration Day, the president-elect felt compelled to lash out at Hillary Clinton – apropos of nothing – insisting that his former rival shouldn’t have been “allowed” to run against him because she’s “guilty as hell.”Guilty of what? Trump doesn’t appear to know or care. He just keeps repeating campaign talking points anyway, as if it were a rhetorical spasm.Indeed, note that two days ago, at his first press conference since the summer, the president-elect continued to be preoccupied with John Podesta, a Democratic primary debate, Clinton’s emails, and Lindsey Graham’s campaign poll numbers from late 2015.If Trump were half as interested in governing as he is with campaigning, his looming presidency might seem less frightening.