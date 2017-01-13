After condemning ‘permanent campaign,’ Team Trump gears up for 2020

President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t yet been sworn into office, but he’s already looking ahead to 2020. Trump’s team announced Thursday that he’ll be keeping alive his presidential campaign committee, Donald J. Trump for President Inc.



Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, Michael Glassner, will lead the group, along with Arizona deputy treasurer Sean Dollman and John Pence. The latter is Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s nephew.



The group will focus on fundraising and building data for Trump’s possible re-election in 2020 and will coordinate closely with the Republican National Committee.