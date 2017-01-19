As ACA fight intensifies, GOP hears from ‘freaked out’ constituents

Seven years after unruly Democratic town halls helped stoke public outrage over the Affordable Care Act, Republicans now appear keen to avoid the kind of dust-ups capable of racking up millions of views on YouTube and ending up in a 2018 campaign commercial. Only a handful of GOP lawmakers have held or are planning to host in-person town hall meetings open to all comers – the sort of large-scale events that helped feed the original Obamacare backlash in the summer of 2009.