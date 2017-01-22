PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 01/22/17

Trump admin. reverses mortgage fee cut

Within an hour of the inauguration, Donald Trump's Housing Department made a move that will raise mortgage rates for first-time home buyers. Aisha Moodie-Mills of Victory Fund and Republican consultant Katon Dawson discuss the new Trump administration and the Women's Day marches. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on Inauguration crowd
Fact checking Sean Spicer's Inauguration numbers
14 hours 13 min ago
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
22 hours 32 min ago
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation
12 hours 33 min ago
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
1 day 13 hours ago
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case
Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL