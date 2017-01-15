PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 01/15/17

The fate of police reform under a Sessions DOJ

What will become of Loretta Lynch's legacy if Senator Jeff Sessions is the next attorney general? Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Kristen Clarke of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

