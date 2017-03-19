PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 03/19/17

Tamir Rice's mother calls for firing of emergency dispatcher

The Cleveland emergency dispatcher who took the calls that led to the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice received only an eight-day suspension from the city's police chief. Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir, and Subodh Chandra, attorney for the Rice family, join Rev. Al Sharpton. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

