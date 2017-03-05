PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 03/05/17

Sharpton: Jeff Sessions, a Selma native, not moving forward

Fifty-two years ago African Americans marched from Selma to Montgomery to demand equal voting rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
21 hours 27 min ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
1 day 2 hours ago
Could Russia be after something?
22 hours 55 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
1 day 1 hour ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
1 day 13 hours ago
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL