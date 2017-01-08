PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 01/08/17

Sanders: I want to revitalize Democratic Party

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., discusses holding president-elect Donald Trump accountable on his promises on Social Security and Medicaid, and whether the Democratic Party needs more diversity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Investigating Trump's alleged mob ties
1 day 4 min ago
Senior Off.: No contact between shooter and terrorist groups
19 hours 8 min ago
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
1 day 13 hours ago
Trump picks Dan Coats as director of national intelligence
Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts Jan. 20
1 day 11 hours ago
How Obama forged his own subtle path on race
Who's going to pay for the wall? You are
1 day 14 hours ago
Sessions' AG nomination faces resistance
Report: Russia tried to help Trump by hurting Clinton
The legacy of Michelle Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL