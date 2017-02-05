PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 02/05/17

Rev. Sharpton: The fact is, Jesus was a refugee

Rev. Al Sharpton says some are relying on "alternative facts" to challenge his criticism of President Trump's immigration policy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court knocks back bid to swiftly reinstate Trump travel ban
Federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban
1 day 10 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal: We will block Gorsuch nomination
23 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
1 day 11 hours ago
What will come of Steve Bannon's influence over Trump?
1 day 6 min ago
Flight attendants train to spot human trafficking
Is Chicago's crime rate getting better or worse?
Why doesn't the GOP want a fast vote for DeVos?
Voters get creative in reaching out to swamped Congress
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL