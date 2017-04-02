PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/02/17

Rev. Sharpton tells Bill O’Reilly: I gotcha!

In this week’s ‘I gotcha,’ Rev. Al Sharpton tells Bill O’Reilly that his racially insensitive name-calling has no place on the air, while celebrating the triumph of Rep. Maxine Waters, the target of his attacks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

