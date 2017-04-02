PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/02/17
Rev. Sharpton tells Bill O’Reilly: I gotcha!
In this week’s ‘I gotcha,’ Rev. Al Sharpton tells Bill O’Reilly that his racially insensitive name-calling has no place on the air, while celebrating the triumph of Rep. Maxine Waters, the target of his attacks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Family of Emmett Till meets with AG Sessions
Chris Hayes talks about 'confrontation...
The CBC meets with Donald Trump
CBC member describes meeting with Trump
CBC member: Trump didn't apologize, he...
Chris Hayes on the political potency of fear
Trump, Ryan asked to respond to GOP...
Sen. Hirono: Steve King think he has a ...
Rep. Lee: Steve King's statement racist,...
Civil rights leaders confront Attorney...
Keith Ellison on Ben Carson's 'stunning...
‘That’s just dumb’: Carson's 'immigrants'...
Ben Carson tries to clarify comment on...
Sharpton: Jeff Sessions, a Selma native,...
Did Trump exploit HBCU presidents for...
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
Trump praises black schools, but is his...
Are the 2017 Oscars one of the most...
Age is nothing but a number
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump's most damaging tweet
The joke's on Trump
Intel Committees reject Flynn immunity...
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
'This is Not Normal. This is Just Not Normal'
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Chicago: A City in Trauma
Matthews: With Trump, don’t take fear off...
Matthews reflects on the loss of a major...
Matthews to Flynn: What goes around comes...
Dershowitz on Flynn: ‘You Don’t Publicly...
Obama Team Made List of Russia Probe...
Treasury Department Announces New...
Clay Aiken: 'Bathroom bill' replacement...
Josh Earnest: Obama 'genuinely concerned'...
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump...
Fact and fiction in Obama's Russia...
'Like listening to the Watergate tapes...
Politics
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Rachel Maddow
