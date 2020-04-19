Reverend Al Sharpton defended his stance of not supporting in-person church gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis. Many are protesting the stay-at-home orders states have in place and some are suggesting that civil rights leadership get involved. Rev. Sharpton said, “This is not civil rights. When you risk people's lives to try and raise a point, that really is politically" motivated. The reverend went on to say “If I’m wrong, I hope they would tell me where they participated in real civil rights.”