PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 01/29/17
Rep. Cummings: Trump's voter fraud claims a 'distraction'
President Donald Trump blames voter fraud for losing the popular vote. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., joins Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss voter suppression and why Democrats are seeking to create a commission on Russia hacking the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
