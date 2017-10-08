PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 10/08/17

PoliticsNation 10/08/17

PoliticsNation is hosted by Al Sharpton, one of America's most renowned civil rights leader. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Corker calls White House 'adult day care center' after Trump attack
After being shot, Scalise still opposes more gun control
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
21 min 29 sec ago
'SNL' pays tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims
4 hours 17 min ago
Trump to Schumer: Let's make a deal
1 day 1 hour ago
Rep. Lewis: It's time for Congress to 'be brave' on guns
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump's presidential empathy tested in PR, LV
The economic toll of gun violence in the U.S.
Ivanka and Don Jr. were once investigated for fraud
Ryan: 'We're sticking with the Constitution' on gun control

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL