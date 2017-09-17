PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 09/17/17

PoliticsNation 09/17/17

PoliticsNation is hosted by Al Sharpton, one of America's most renowned civil rights leader. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
11 hours 13 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
9 hours 26 min ago
Why the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is the worst yet
11 hours 42 min ago
Trump Jr. will testify publicly 'this fall,' Senator says
14 hours 1 min ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
10 hours 43 min ago
Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders: NYT
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL