PoliticsNation 07/16/17

McConnell delays health vote as McCain recovers from surgery
Poll: 50% approve of Trump in counties that fueled his win
A timeline of Russian contacts and tweets
23 hours 35 min ago
Rep. Al Green: I will vote to impeach Trump
1 day 52 min ago
Is Obamacare in a death spiral?
1 day 21 hours ago
Fmr. prosecutor: "Of course" Trump Jr. is in legal jeopardy
Trump lawyers up on Russia — again
Was Trump Jr.'s meeting collusion?
ISIS driven from Mosul in Iraqi effort backed by US
Hugh Hewitt breaks down the Trump-Russia connection

