PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/09/17

PoliticsNation 04/09/17

Watch the full episode of Sunday's PoliticsNation ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Does Trump have a foreign policy doctrine?
15 hours 26 min ago
Haley: We don’t see peace in Syria with Assad
Graham: Assad saying "F you" to Trump
Rallies ramp up to demand Trump taxes
15 hours 7 min ago
Rep. on Syria: "Nation hasn't learned its lesson" from Iraq
16 hours 41 min ago
Can Dems win over Trump voters?
Maddow: Trump is using military force without policy
Why Jared Kushner is pushing for White House power
Does Trump have a plan in Syria?
Is it Bannon vs. Kushner in the White House?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL