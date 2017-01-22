01/22/17

PoliticsNation 01/22/17

Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on Inauguration crowd
Trump will not release tax returns, Conway says
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'
6 hours 14 min ago
Michael Moore: ‘We can stop’ education nominee DeVos
7 hours 13 sec ago
Fact checking Sean Spicer's Inauguration numbers
21 hours 12 min ago
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case

