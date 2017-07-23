PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 07/23/17

Politics Nation 07/23/17

PoliticsNation is hosted by Al Sharpton, one of America's most renowned civil rights leader. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kushner faces questions Monday on Russia ties
How Trump is using the Clinton playbook
20 hours 19 min ago
Could President Trump pardon himself?
19 hours 50 min ago
Trump family finances hard to unravel
16 hours 31 min ago
Clinton-era memo could hurt Trump in Russia probe
16 hours 42 min ago
Sanders says his wife did nothing wrong. What's this about?
Voter fraud: Myth vs. reality
Lee: Ryan 'autocratic' over war authorization removal
Are Trump's speech patterns effective?
Inside the White House communications shakeup

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL