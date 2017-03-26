PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 03/26/17

No charges for corrections officers in prison hot shower death

Prosecutors determined there would be no criminal charges filed against corrections officers in the death of Darren Rainey, despite testimony from fellow inmates that Rainey was left in a scalding hot shower for two hours. Julie K. Brown from the Miami ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump's presidency is effectively over
1 day 12 hours ago
Why Manafort's ties to Russia could be trouble for Trump
23 hours 6 min ago
Inside the mind of Donald Trump
20 hours 50 min ago
Maddow: Trump is in dire period of turmoil and scandal
1 day 11 hours ago
Ivanka's new West Wing office raises ethics questions
23 hours 17 min ago
How will Republicans overcome health care defeat?
Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill defeat

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL