PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/23/17

I Gotcha! The Bill O’Reilly edition

Bill O’Reilly had the highest-rated primetime cable company for many years in part by stoking the fires of white supremacy. Rev. Al Sharpton salutes the three brave women who stood up to him, levelling the karma many feels he deserves. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

