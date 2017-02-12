PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 02/12/17

How will public education change under DeVos?

What does Betsy DeVos's nomination as Education Secretary mean for the future of public education and America's diverse student population? Randy Weingarten from the American Federation of Teachers and former Obama aide Will Jawando join to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 12 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
23 hours 12 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 12 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 13 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
21 hours 36 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL