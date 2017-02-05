PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 02/05/17

How can Democrats oppose Trump's agenda?

Liz Plank of Vox.com and Jamal Simmons of The Raben Group discuss how the Democratic Party can be effective in its opposition to President Trump's agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

