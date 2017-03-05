PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 03/05/17

Did Trump exploit HBCU presidents for political cover?

Michael Lomax, President and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, and Stanley Nelson, director of "Tell Them We Are Rising," discuss the initiative for historically black colleges shifting from the Education Department to the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Obama spokesman disputes Trump's wiretapping claim
20 hours 43 min ago
Trump accuses Obama of wiretapping during campaign
1 day 1 hour ago
Could Russia be after something?
22 hours 11 min ago
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
1 day 23 min ago
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty
1 day 12 hours ago
Are Trump's tweets a deflection from Russia probe?
Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
Sessions to amend Senate confirmation testimony
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL