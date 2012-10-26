Poll: Should Romney denounce Sununu’s remarks?

Romney-surrogate John Sununu made the latest in a series of denigrating and arguably racially insensitive remarks about Pres. Obama last night when he insinuated that former Secretary of State Colin Powell supported Obama because of race.

Here’s the exchange:

Sununu: When you take a look at Colin Powell, you have to wonder if that’s an endorsement based on issues or whether he’s got a slightly different reason for preferring President Obama. Morgan: What reason would that be? Sununu: Well, I think when you have somebody of your own race that you’re proud of being president of the United States–I applaud Colin Powell for standing with him.



This morning Sununu is backing away from the remarks, issuing a statement that seems to directly contradict what he said last night, “I do not doubt that [Powell’s endorsement of Obama] was based on anything but his support of the president’s policies.”

We want to know what you think. Should Romney denounce the remarks and what they insinuate?