MSNBC Live 10/23/17

Special Counsel Investigating Dem. Lobbyist Tony Podesta

Tony Podesta and the Podesta Group are now the subjects of a federal investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, sources tell NBC News. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
9 hours 19 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
7 hours 6 min ago
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan
6 hours 55 min ago
Mueller now investigating democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta
US refugee office denying girl access to abortion
2 days 15 hours ago
Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them
8 hours 10 min ago
$32M O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
Why Manchin doesn't want Clinton campaigning in WV
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL