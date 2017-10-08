MSNBC Live 10/08/17

Saturday Night Live Comments On Las Vegas Shooting

As a part of Jason Aldean's performance on Saturday Night Live he commented on the recent shooting in Las Vegas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After being shot, Scalise still opposes more gun control
Trump to Schumer: Let's make a deal
22 hours 56 min ago
Rep. Lewis: It's time for Congress to 'be brave' on guns
1 day 47 min ago
Trump's presidential empathy tested in PR, LV
1 day 11 hours ago
The economic toll of gun violence in the U.S.
1 day 19 hours ago
Ivanka and Don Jr. were once investigated for fraud
Ryan: 'We're sticking with the Constitution' on gun control
Report: Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role with oligarch
Maddow: How America overlooked the Russia hack
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump response to Puerto Rico 'jaw-dropping'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL