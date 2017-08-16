Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Police kill 4 suspects, injure fifth following Spanish terror attacks
4 hours 4 min ago
FULL STORY: 13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona terror attack
Trump’s troubled history with monuments
3 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
3 hours 59 min ago
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange
3 hours 25 min ago
Sykes: Trump should be no surprise to Republicans
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues
Dems propose a rare punishment for Trump: Censure
Corker: Trump has not demonstrated stability or competence
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 8/16/17
Rachel Maddow 8/15/17
Rachel Maddow 8/14/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball August 16 2017
Hardball August 15 2017
Hardball August 14 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 8/17/2017
Morning Joe 8/16/2017
Morning Joe 8/15/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 8/16/17
Last Word 8/15/17
All in full episodes
All In 8/16/17
All In 8/15/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--August 17, 2017
MTP Daily--August 16, 2017
MTP Daily--August 15, 2017
MTP Daily--August 14, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Indiana: Brotherhood
Lockup: Horribility
Lockup: Miss Fortune
Lockup: Wabash: Close Quarters
Lockup: Everyone's Got Baggage
close