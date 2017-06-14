msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Special counsel investigating Kushner’s business dealings
2 hours 46 min ago
Pence hires private lawyer for Russia probe
3 hours 32 min ago
Matthews: If Trump's innocent, he needs to stop acting guilty
2 hours 4 min ago
Republicans don't know what's in their own health care bill
1 hour 14 min ago
Watch: Australian Prime Minister does Trump impression
1 hour 20 min ago
'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
Ari Melber: Everything has changed for Trump
Sen. Flake on harsh rhetoric: 'We've gotta lead by example'
After slamming Clinton, it's Trump who is under investigation

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL