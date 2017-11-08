Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Trump takes heat for blaming Charlottesville violence on ‘many sides’
Charlottesville mayor chides Trump after rally turns deadly
McMaster on Charlottesville: ‘Of course it was terrorism’
Fmr. Breitbart consultant blames Trump & Bannon for racism
1 day 19 min ago
Video captures moment car plows into protesters
Conservative calls for Trump to denounce white nationalists
Pastor pulled to safety at Charlottesville alt-right march
Richard Painter: ‘This is the face of Fascism in the U.S.’
'Vile Bigotry': Trump, politicians condemn Virginia rally
Trump to Guam: 'We're with you 1000%'
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 8/11/17
Rachel Maddow 8/10/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball August 11, 2017
Hardball August 10 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 8/11/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 8/11/17
All in full episodes
All In 8/11/17
All In 8/10/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--August 11, 2017
MTP Daily--August 10, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 08/12/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Indiana: Brotherhood
Lockup: Horribility
Lockup: Miss Fortune
Lockup: Wabash: Close Quarters
Lockup: Everyone's Got Baggage
close