msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in key states
7 hours 21 min ago
Will Bannon's departure bring order to the White House?
4 hours 3 min ago
Trump to address nation on Afghanistan Monday
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
4 hours 14 min ago
Rep. Cohen: Trump makes Nixon look 'sane'
7 hours 51 min ago
Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91
Is Russia using the alt-right to undermine U.S. democracy?
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'
Fmr. GOP Rep: If leaders are silent, 'they wear the cap'
MLK III: 'We've got to change minds and hearts'

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL