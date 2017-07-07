Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Newsletters
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
5 hours 9 min ago
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world of hurt
5 hours 11 min ago
Trump Jr. responds to reports of meeting with Russian lawyer
18 hours 12 min ago
Graham slams Trump's 'disastrous' Putin meeting
Fmr. CIA director: Trump 'ceded' ground to Putin
Where does America stand after G-20?
Report: Trump team met with Russian lawyer last year
Howard Dean: White House has 'total disregard for the truth'
Ethics professor: Trump's finances may pose risk to U.S.
Did Amelia Earhart survive a crash landing?
Hardball full episodes
Hardball July 7, 2017
All in full episodes
All In 7/7/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--July 7, 2017
AM Joy full episodes
AM JOY 07/09/17
AM JOY 07/08/17
AM JOY 06/18/17
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: High Stakes
Lockup: Identity Crisis
Lockup: Get Out & Stay Out
Lockup: Taking a Hostage
Lockup: The Eyes Have It
Lockup: Starz And Zillas
Lockup: Beat Down
close