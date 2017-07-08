msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump retweets story with classified information
4 hours 7 min ago
Bitcoin may help Russia beat sanctions
14 hours 53 min ago
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll
6 hours 30 min ago
Pence denies a 2020 run, but why is he raising cash?
12 hours 55 min ago
Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man for Trump
13 hours 40 min ago
Watch Sen. Blumenthal respond to Trump's Twitter attack
How local news became pro-Trump
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL