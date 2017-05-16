msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
3 hours 22 min ago
Maxine Waters: All Trump probes must continue
2 hours 3 min ago
Chris Matthews: The President has a tail on him
2 hours 23 min ago
Fmr. DOJ employees say Mueller a good choice to lead probe
4 hours 15 min ago
GOP Rep: Russia coverage getting in way of Trump’s agenda
4 hours 54 min ago
Why is Trump still protecting Michael Flynn?
5 hours 32 min ago
King: Comey had ‘obligation’ to report details of Trump meeting
Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
Warner: 'Very curious' that WH is asking media to withhold info
Rep. Al Green calls for Trump to be impeached

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL