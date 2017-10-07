msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. on promised Clinton dirt: 'I love it'
3 hours 3 min ago
Senators express concern over Trump Jr. emails
3 hours 21 min ago
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
8 hours 18 min ago
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'
5 hours 8 min ago
Trump Jr. meeting raises question: Is collusion even a crime?
Senate August Recess Delayed for Two Weeks
Schiff: Don Jr.'s tweets 'don't inspire a lot of confidence'
Lawyers: Trump had no knowledge of son's meeting
Maddow: Trump collusion questions are getting more specific
Schiff: Trump Jr. meeting key in 2016 hacking timeline

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL