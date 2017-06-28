msnbcTV

... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
close

- Updated
By {{$last ? '' : ', '}}

You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Congress reacts to Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets
WSJ report suggests Flynn involvement in Clinton emails
3 hours 12 min ago
Sen. Collins: ‘Disappointed and dismayed’ by Trump tweet
3 hours 43 min ago
Gary Cohn: 'We can't solve every issue in health care bill'
11 hours 40 min ago
What does the new health care bill mean for the states?
3 hours 48 min ago
Nicolle: GOP will be linked with misogyny if no one confronts Trump
Senate GOP consider keeping some health care tax on wealthy
Sen. Collins: 'Health care bill needs a major overhaul'
Rand Paul: Medicaid is not being taken away
Trump aims Twitter attack on Morning Joe hosts

The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes

Hardball full episodes

Morning Joe full episodes

The Last Word full episodes

All in full episodes

MTP Daily full episodes

AM Joy full episodes

Lockup full episodes

© NBC UNIVERSAL