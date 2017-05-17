Jump to Navigation
MSNBC
facebook
twitter
google plus
rss
tumblr
instagram
Explore
All
{{issue.issue.title}}
Latest
{{topic.topic.short_title}}
{{teaser.description}}
Watch
Featured Shows
Weekday
Weekend
Watch Videos
LIVE: Watch MSNBC
TV Schedule
Search Videos
Digital Documentaries
Get Updates
Help
Live TV
share
tweet
email
save
Embed
msnbcTV
...
more
Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
share
save
close
- Updated
By
{{$last ? '' : ', '}}
You are reading a text excerpt from this article.
Click here to view the full story.
Channels
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
watch now
Information
full TV schedule
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Trump says he may pick a new FBI Director by Friday
1 hour 4 min ago
Inside Trump's loyalty to Michael Flynn
8 hours 58 min ago
McCain: Another shoe drops in Russia probe every day
7 hours 45 min ago
Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress June 30
GOP Rep.: Report Flynn acted as foreign agent 'extremely serious'
5 hours 59 min ago
DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
House Dems smash fundraising records ahead of midterms
Sen. Kamala Harris: I'm concerned about Rosenstein being in charge
What is obstruction of justice? And Why should Trump care?
Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes dead at 77
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
Rachel Maddow 5/17/17
Rachel Maddow 5/16/17
Rachel Maddow 5/15/17
Hardball full episodes
Hardball May 17, 2017
Hardball May 16, 2017
Hardball May 15, 2017
Morning Joe full episodes
Morning Joe 5/18/2017
Morning Joe 5/17/2017
Morning Joe 5/16/2017
The Last Word full episodes
Last Word 5/17/17
Last Word 5/16/17
All in full episodes
All In 5/17/17
All In 5/16/17
All In 5/15/17
MTP Daily full episodes
MTP Daily--May 17, 2017
MTP Daily--May 16, 2017
MTP Daily--May 15, 2017
Lockup full episodes
Lockup: Juvenile Justice
Lockup: Aaron, Ayryana, Marie
Lockup: Lightning Voltz
Lockup: Predator and Prey
Lockup Colorado: The Hustle
Lockup Colorado: Crackdown
Lockup Cleveland: It Burns
Lockup Grand Rapids-Jailing
close